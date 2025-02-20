Two suspects arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, burglary in Rancho Mirage

Two Desert Hot Springs residents were in custody today on suspicion of vehicle theft and burglary.

The men, a 34-year-old and 24-year-old, are suspected in the crime that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 on Buckingham Way in Rancho Mirage, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. According to the department, the suspects "gained access" to another person's vehicle in a driveway then took a garage door opener and entered the garage. The pair allegedly then took the vehicle and fled, and later used a stolen credit card at multiple Coachella Valley locations.

Sheriff's investigators and the Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement team located and recovered the stolen vehicle in Desert Hot Springs, according to the agency.

Two days later, authorities arrested 34-year-old on suspicion of first-degree burglary, grand theft auto and identity theft, according to Lt. Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The $24-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the same crimes.

Inmate records indicate that the pair are being held at the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $1 million and $35,000 bail, respectively.