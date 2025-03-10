Teen Accused of Running Red Lights with Firearm in Waistband in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 15-year-old boy remained in custody today after allegedly running multiple red lights on a mini motorcycle and being found with an illegally possessed firearm in Palm Springs.

A member of the Palm Springs Police Department observed the teenager on the motorcycle at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, according to a department statement released the following day.

After conducting a traffic stop in the area of Vista Chino and Via Miraleste, police said the teenager had a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his front waistband.

The boy was detained without incident and later taken to juvenile hall, while authorities impounded the motorcycle.

His identity was not released due to his age.