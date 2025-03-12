Probationer Arrested in Cathedral City After Guns, Drugs Allegedly Found

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A probationer is awaiting charges today after Cathedral City police allegedly found two guns and drugs during a compliance check last week, authorities said.

The department's Post-Release Accountability and Compliance Team conducted the check Thursday in Desert Hot Springs on a man previously arrested on suspicion of a stolen vehicle, the Cathedral City Police Department said in a statement.

During the check, officers found drugs and two firearms -- an M4 rifle and a Mossberg shotgun, police said.

The man was arrested, and the weapons and narcotics were seized as evidence, police said. His name was not released.