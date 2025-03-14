Former DHS Councilman Russell Betts gets 12 months probation for road rage incident

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A former Desert Hot Springs city councilman who damaged a young man's car in a fit of rage following a roadway encounter was sentenced today to 12 months' probation and ordered to pay the victim $3,400 in restitution.

Russell Trueman Betts, 66, pleaded guilty last week to an unlawful fight in public, a misdemeanor, under an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped two related charges against Betts.

During a hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice Friday, Superior Court Judge Gail O'Rane certified the terms of the deal and imposed the stipulated sentence. In addition to probation, the judge ordered Betts to serve a day in county jail, but that was expected to be a so-called "paper commitment,'' in which the party appears and is signed into the correctional facility, then is immediately released due to space constraints.

According to the District Attorney's Office, on the morning of last Aug. 4, Betts was driving in the area of Palm Drive and Eighth Street in Desert Hot Springs when the victim, identified only as ``K.S.,'' went past him, using the roadway shoulder instead of a traffic lane, angering the defendant, who threw a hand gesture and then followed the young man.

The victim stopped in a convenience store parking lot, where Betts parked immediately behind him, effectively blocking the motorist from leaving.

There was a brief verbal exchange, after which the victim attempted to back out, lightly tapping Betts' vehicle in the process, enraging the defendant, according to published reports.

Prosecutors said Betts hit and kicked the victim's two-door sedan, causing visible damage, then drove away.

The incident was reported to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, but the matter was referred to the D.A's office for further investigation because it involved a public figure.

Betts had no documented prior felony or misdemeanor convictions.