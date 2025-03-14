Skip to Content
Crime

Palm Desert burglary suspect arrested four years after alleged incident

Published 5:57 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspect who allegedly injured a resident during a 2021 burglary was in custody today.

Officials received a report of a residential break-in near the 72000 block of Mesa View Drive at 4 a.m. Aug. 15, 2021, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department statement.

The suspect "entered the residence multiple times while the victims were sleeping'' to steal property, allegedly leading to a physical altercation that injured a resident after that person woke up, according to the department.   

After the reported fight, the suspect fled and was not immediately located, according to the statement.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Indio resident, was recently identified as the suspect, the department reported. Personnel from multiple law enforcement and investigative agencies located the suspect at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 45000 block of Palmwood Court, according to the statement.

Officials said deputies unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop, and after a pursuit, Hernandez was "apprehended without incident."  

The suspect was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of home invasion robbery and residential burglary, according to the department.

City News Service

