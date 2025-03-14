Palm Desert burglary suspect arrested four years after alleged incident

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspect who allegedly injured a resident during a 2021 burglary was in custody today.

Officials received a report of a residential break-in near the 72000 block of Mesa View Drive at 4 a.m. Aug. 15, 2021, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department statement.

The suspect "entered the residence multiple times while the victims were sleeping'' to steal property, allegedly leading to a physical altercation that injured a resident after that person woke up, according to the department.

After the reported fight, the suspect fled and was not immediately located, according to the statement.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Indio resident, was recently identified as the suspect, the department reported. Personnel from multiple law enforcement and investigative agencies located the suspect at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 45000 block of Palmwood Court, according to the statement.

Officials said deputies unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop, and after a pursuit, Hernandez was "apprehended without incident."

The suspect was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of home invasion robbery and residential burglary, according to the department.