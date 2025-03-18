Skip to Content
Crime

18-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening family

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - An 18-year-old Coachella resident was in custody today after allegedly making threats to harm members of his family.   

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Thermal station responded to a "family disturbance" at a residence in the city shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to the department.  

They identified the suspect, at which point they unsuccessfully attempted to contact him, the department said.   

The 18-year-old initially refused to exit the residence, but surrendered without incident after the sheriff's Crisis Negation Team was called upon, according to authorities. Inmate records indicate he was booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio later that evening.

Deputies also said a search warrant led to the alleged discovery of firearms, ammunition and airsoft pistols at the residence.   

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information was encouraged to contact Deputy Rocha at the Thermal station at 760-863-8990.

