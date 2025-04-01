Palm Desert man, teenager arrested in connection with February shooting

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A Palm Desert man and a 17-year-old teenager were arrested in connection with a shooting back in February, authorities announced Tuesday.

The arrest comes after a gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital on February 26. Information on where the shooting happened was not available.

An investigation was launched. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect associated with the shooting as a 21-year-old man from Palm Desert.

On Tuesday, members of the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station Investigation Bureau, with the assistance of the Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team and Riverside County’s Region 1 Gang Task Force, served a residential search warrant at the 74000 block of Petunia Place in Palm Desert.

While searching the suspect's residence, several firearms were discovered, including unserialized guns. As a result, the man and a 17-year-old were arrested.

The man was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center for possession of an assault rifle. He is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $10,000.

The teen was booked at juvenile hall for possession of an illegal firearm.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Investigator Grasso of the Palm Desert Station at (760) 836–1600.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.