Rancho Mirage woman among four other Californians arraigned for insurance fraud case

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A Coachella Valley woman is among four Californians accused of perpetrating a seven-figure insurance scam that involved falsifying insurance policies, state officials said today.

An investigation was launched by the California Department of Insurance following a consumer complaint regarding alleged forgery and insurance fraud in insurance policies.

An investigation was launched by the California Department of Insurance following a consumer complaint regarding alleged forgery and insurance fraud in insurance policies.

The scheme involved falsifying agent information on policy applications submitted to multiple insurance companies.

The investigation identified four suspects who allegedly fraudulently secured more than $1.4 million in commissions by manipulating over $2 million in premiums from 28 California consumers.

The defendants targeted four insurance carriers in California between 2017 and 2023. However, the California Department of Insurance was able to successfully recover more than $2 million for the affected victims.

Natorae Marie Wettstein, 56, of Rancho Mirage was arraigned on felony charges of insurance fraud and grand theft, according to state officials. Her co-defendants include:

-- Daniel Jon Carpenter, 62, of Morgan Hill, who allegedly orchestrated the scam and was arraigned on felony charges of insurance fraud, grand theft and identity theft;

-- Blake John Carpenter, 27, of San Jose, who was arraigned on felony

charges of insurance fraud and grand theft;

-- Noah Maxwell Kuh, 26, of San Jose, who was arraigned on a felony charge of insurance fraud; and

-- Alejandro Carlos, 25, of Gilroy, who remains a at large, and is wanted on felony charges of insurance fraud and grand theft.

Anyone with information on Carlos' whereabouts was urged to call the department at 707-751-2000.ltiple insurance companies.

