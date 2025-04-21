Ex-indie rock drummer accused of recording child in restroom set for preliminary hearing

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The former drummer of the indie power-pop group the New Pornographers is scheduled to appear in court this week for allegedly possessing child pornography and recording a minor in a public restroom.

Joseph Seiders, 44, of Palm Desert, was arrested April 9 following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Along with possession of child pornography, Seiders is charged with intent to invade privacy, attempt to use a concealed camera without consent and annoying/molesting a child under 18-years-old.

Seiders was arraigned April 11 before Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini, who scheduled a felony settlement conference Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Milbrant, deputies from the Palm Desert Station received a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 73000 block of Dinah Shore Drive on April 7.

They interviewed an 11-year-old boy who told them a man allegedly recorded him on a cell phone inside the restroom of a Chick-Fil-A.

Two days later, deputies received another report from an employee at a nearby business who said a man was allegedly seen entering and exiting a restroom with several young males, Milbrandt said.

Deputies identified and arrested Seiders at the scene.

A subsequent search of Seiders' residence turned up evidence tying him to both incidents, along with possession of child pornography, sheriff's officials said.

Details about the interaction between the suspect and the juvenile males inside the restroom were not disclosed.

Seiders was the drummer of the New Pornographers, fronted by AC Newman and the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Neko Case. He joined the band in 2014.

After the arrest was reported, the New Pornographers issued a statement reading: ''Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders-- and we have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions."

Seiders has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.