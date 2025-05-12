Multiple arrests made in Coachella Valley DUI checkpoints

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Several arrests were made in the Coachella Valley over the weekend during DUI checkpoints conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

In Coachella, deputies arrested two drivers for DUI and one person for alleged narcotics sales during a Friday night checkpoint on Cesar Chavez Street, according to the department.

In Rancho Mirage, deputies conducted a checkpoint at Highway 111 and Library Way from Friday night into early Saturday morning. Authorities said three people were arrested for DUI, two for driving with a suspended license and 18 were cited for driving without a license.

In La Quinta, deputies held a checkpoint Saturday night at Avenue 52 and Jefferson Street. One driver was arrested for drug possession, and two others were taken into custody on outstanding warrants, the department said. Deputies issued 12 citations for unlicensed driving, three for suspended licenses and six for other violations.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.