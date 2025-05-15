Banning man who repeatedly sexually abused disabled woman sentenced

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A Banning man who sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled woman over a five-year span was sentenced today to eight years in state prison.

Rene Leonel Robles Cerna, 39, pleaded guilty last month to sexual penetration by force under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped six related counts against Cerna.

During a hearing at the Banning Justice Center Thursday, Superior Court Judge Jorge Hernandez certified the terms of the plea deal and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

According to the Banning Police Department, detectives were initially contacted about the offenses in the first half of 2020, culminating in an investigation that required extensive vetting because of the victim's limitations.

Court documents said the defendant first abused the woman in the winter of 2015, and following that time, he perpetrated additional offenses, ending in the winter of 2020.

The circumstances behind the acts and the way in which Cerna knew the victim were not disclosed.

Authorities also didn't reveal who ultimately reported the crimes.

An arrest warrant was obtained and served on the defendant on April 20, 2021, and he was taken into custody without incident at a residence on West Ramsey Street.

According to court records, Cerna had a prior misdemeanor conviction for driving the under the influence.