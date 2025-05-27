Skip to Content
Palm Springs police seeks driver in fatal hit-and-run over the weekend

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs police asked for the public's help today in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman.

Officers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at East Palm Canyon Drive and South Camino Real, according to the Palm Springs Police Department

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman in the roadway, police said.  She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, driving a dark gray Toyota sedan, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the collision was urged to contact Detective Richard Salomon at 760-323-8125, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

