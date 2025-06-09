Deliberations begin in trial of Cathedral City man accused of killing teen

MURRIETA, Calif. (KESQ) - Jury deliberations got underway today in the trial of a young man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old Cathedral City boy during a street confrontation that possibly stemmed from ill will that developed when the two worked together.

Juan Alfredo Landeros Garcia, 26, of Cathedral City is charged with first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations in the 2020 slaying of Isaiah Guerra.

The prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments Monday morning, after which Riverside County Superior Court Judge Johnnetta Anderson sent the jury behind closed doors at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta to weigh evidence from the nearly two-week trial.

Jurors deliberated briefly before breaking for the day. They're slated to resume deliberations Tuesday.

Garcia is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center.

According to a trial brief filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, on the evening of April 4, 2020, Garcia was walking to a relative's house, crossing near the intersection of Avenida Alvera and McCallum Way, when Guerra drove up in his Hyundai Elantra.

The victim got Garcia's attention, but it was unclear what words were exchanged between them. Prosecutors said they had previously worked together at a Palm Springs Italian restaurant, though specific details about their on-the-job relationship and any conflicts were speculative.

During the roadside encounter, Garcia allegedly pulled out a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and fired 10 times, striking Guerra in the chest, arms and legs as he sat in the driver's seat of the four-door sedan, according to the brief.

The mortally wounded motorist attempted to drive away but crashed 300 feet from where the gunfire erupted, his vehicle coming to rest on a sidewalk. He died at the scene.

Garcia ran from the location, tearing off his shirt and throwing the pistol onto a rooftop, the brief stated. Security surveillance cameras mounted on homes throughout the neighborhood captured the defendant in his flight, recording images of his tattoos and other salient marks later used to confirm he was the shooter, court papers said.

Cathedral City police detectives obtained a warrant for Garcia's arrest less than a week later, and he was taken into custody without incident at a family member's property on Modalo Road.

The defendant admitted to his girlfriend, whose identity was not disclosed, that he'd shot the victim, but insisted that the teenager had "banged'' on him, referring to gang-related hostility, then asked him, ``Do you remember me?'' according to the brief.

Garcia told the woman he'd pulled his gun and fired in self-defense.

The defendant has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County. At the time of his arrest, he was awaiting disposition of an attempted robbery case.