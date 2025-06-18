CHP officer and pedestrian overcome violent naked man in Yucca Valley

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)- A naked man was taken into custody after violently resisting arrest and assaulting multiple people over the weekend in Yucca Valley.

Police said the incident happened at around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening when a naked man was found walking in the middle of the roadway.

26-year-old Eric Chung of Chula Vista was spotted walking naked in the middle of the roadway near La Honda Way on State Route 62 and was commanded to leave the area by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer.

Chung ignored the officers commands to leave the roadway and when attempted to be physically removed by the officer began to further resist causing a violent struggle.

A 34-year-old pedestrian saw this struggle take place and intervened, helping the officer gain control over Chung and get him off of the main road. Throughout this interaction, Chung continued to make violent and sexual threats against the CHP officer.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene shortly after to assist the officer in taking Chung into custody before transporting them both to the hospital for treatments of minor injuries.

While hospitalized, Chung sexually assaulted a nurse that was on duty. Police speculate that Chung's behavior is influenced by drug use.

Officers booked him into the West Valley Detention Center that night and he was arraigned on Wednesday.

Chung was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and assault on a peace officer.