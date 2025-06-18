One injured in shooting Tuesday night in Banning

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ)- One person hospitalized after a shooting in Banning on Tuesday night.

Police received a call at about 9:39 pm with reports of shots fired at the 700 block of W. Nicolet Street and arrived at the scene shortly after.

Banning Police Officers stated that once they arrived at the scene, they collected multiple shell casings and discovered that a man fired several rounds of shots from a handgun into an occupied vehicle that was parked in the area.

One person from the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital

This incident is an ongoing investigation at the Banning Police Department Detectives Bureau. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the banning Police Department Detectives Bureau at 951-922-3170.

