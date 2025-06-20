Pair accused of hit-and-run targeting Riverside demonstrators due in court

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 58-year-old convicted felon accused of intentionally driving into a crowd of protesters marching along a downtown Riverside street, seriously injuring one of them, is slated to make his initial court appearance today, along with his girlfriend.

Russell Alan Prentice and 39-year-old Candase Wenzel, both of Riverside, were arrested Monday following a Riverside Police Department investigation that began Saturday night.

Prentice is charged with assault using a deadly weapon, hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury and being a two-strike felon. Wenzel is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Both defendants are being held at the Robert Presley Jail -- Prentice in lieu of $1 million bail, Wenzel on $625,000 bail.

"From the officers in the field that night to our detectives who immediately launched the investigation, along with support from our Crime Analysis Unit, this case was solved quickly thanks to their combined efforts," police Chief Larry Gonzalez said Tuesday. "Equally important were the tips we received from our community, and we're grateful for the information they provided."

Prentice was driving his SUV in the area of University Avenue and Orange Street shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday when he encountered marchers taking part in one of the many "No Kings" rallies that occurred nationwide. The organized events drew a variety of interests to denounce the Trump administration's immigration enforcement actions and other policies, timed to coincide with the 47th president's birthday.

Police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback alleged that Prentice floored his SUV, aiming directly for a number of demonstrators making their way along University, between Orange and Main streets. A young woman was unable to jump out of the vehicle's path and was struck.

"The SUV then fled the scene,'' the police spokesman said.

The victim was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where she remained in critical but stable condition on Thursday.

"Officers found the suspect vehicle's license plate number, and detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Unit began their investigation and subsequently identified the suspect driver,'' Railsback said.

A search warrant was served at Prentice's residence on Jackson Street Monday afternoon. The defendant was taken into custody without incident.

"Detectives also arrested Wenzel ... for her role in taking the suspect vehicle to Phelan, intentionally destroying and concealing evidence,'' Railsback said.

She was taken into custody at the same time and place as Prentice.

He has documented prior felony convictions in another jurisdiction that weren't listed in court records. Wenzel has no documented prior felonies.