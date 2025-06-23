Palm Desert man charged in Cathedral City overdose death pleads not guilty

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- Charges have been filed against the Palm Desert man accused of the Cathedral City overdose death this past January.

William Joesph Leonard, 55, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and distribution of controlled substances. He was arraigned earlier today in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio where he pleaded not guilty to the aforementioned charges.

Leonard was arrested last week by the Cathedral City Police Department in connection to the overdose death of Ricky Heath, 55, that occurred on January 18, 2025.

First responders arrived at the scene on the 34100 block of Linda Way, near Dinah Shore Drive. Despite their efforts to perform life-saving care Heath was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police suspected Leonard injected the deceased with narcotics which ultimately resulted in the man’s death. Following the autopsy, it was said that Heath’s cause of death was due to "Acute Methamphetamine Intoxication" by the Chief Forensic Pathologist.

Leonard is set to be back in court on August 20.

