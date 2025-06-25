Both sides to rest in trial of man accused of raping women, assaulting girl

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - Testimony is slated to wrap up before the end of the week in the trial of a 43-year-old Banning man accused of raping two women on separate occasions while they were intoxicated, as well as molesting a 12-year-old girl.

Steven Roy McElroy was arrested in 2022 following an extensive Banning Police Department investigation that relied on statements from alleged victims going back a decade. McElroy is charged with two counts each of forcible rape and aggravated assault, as well as one count of lewd acts on a minor.

The prosecution began calling witnesses last week at the Banning Justice Center, and the government's final witness was expected to be summoned Wednesday. It was unclear whether McElroy intended to take the stand in his own defense.

He's free on a $1 million bond.

The defendant was charged for the alleged assault on the 12-year-old girl in March 2022. Banning

police detectives received information afterward concerning two women who alleged they had been sexually assaulted by him on different occasions in 2015 and 2016.

According to Detective Jack Loera, the two women heard about the child molestation charge and decided to speak to police.

Asked why it took so long for her to make the allegation, one of the women said she didn't think authorities would take her seriously regarding the alleged rape at the time, so she waited for the other woman to make her allegations before disclosing her own, according to court papers.

The original incident that led to all of the charges occurred on Dec. 26, 2021, according to the brief.

McElroy has a felony conviction in another jurisdiction that wasn't listed in court documents.