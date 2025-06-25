Coachella man sentenced for vehicle pursuit With deputies

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A Coachella man with outstanding warrants who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit was bound for state prison today to serve one year and four months.

Trevor Alexander Berry, 46, was arrested June 11 after fleeing from Riverside County sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Berry pleaded not guilty for evading arrest during an arraignment before Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini on June 13.

However, during a felony settlement conference at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Tuesday, Berry changed his plea to guilty. Benjamini then imposed the mandatory state prison sentence.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop attributed to Berry's outstanding arrest warrants shortly before 5 p.m. on June 11 at the intersection of Main and Fern streets in Cabazon, according to Sheriff's Sgt. Juan Cedeno.

A vehicle pursuit ensued at an unconfirmed rate of speed as his white 2003 Ford pickup truck entered eastbound Interstate 10 toward Palm Springs, Cedeno said.

The chase continued eastbound on Highway 111 and ended in the 1100 block of North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. It was unclear how the pursuit ended.

Berry was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. He was held without bail.