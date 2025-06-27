Felon accused of killing Cabazon man years ago to stand trial for murder

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A convicted felon accused of killing a 30-year-old Cabazon man whose disappearance remained a mystery until his remains were located more than two years later must stand trial for first-degree murder, a judge ruled today.

Shannon McCloud Collins, 48, of Cabazon was arrested last year following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the 2021 death of Zachary Hemminger.

At the end of a preliminary hearing Friday, Superior Court Judge Ronald Toff found there was sufficient evidence to bound Collins over for trial on the murder count, scheduling a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for July 14 at the Banning Justice Center.

The defendant is being held on $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Jarred Bishop, Collins allegedly killed Hemminger on April 7, 2021, for reasons still unclear.

Bishop said detectives were alerted that Hemminger had gone missing, but there was no confirmation of foul play until the investigation had progressed.

When detectives received sufficient information pointing to a homicide, they began developing leads, ultimately identifying the approximate location where the victim's body had been dumped, the sergeant said. He said that in November 2023, remains were uncovered in the 40000 block of Blanche Avenue in Cabazon that forensic analysis confirmed were those of Hemminger.

The investigation continued, culminating in an arrest warrant being served on Collins during the morning of June 21, 2024, when he was taken into custody without incident at a residence on Lois Avenue.

How the defendant and victim were acquainted, and the circumstances that led to the alleged attack, were not disclosed.

Court records show Collins has prior convictions for animal cruelty, auto theft and receiving stolen property.