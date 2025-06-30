Man arrested in connection to hit and run in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)- A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested in connection to the hit and run crash resulting in injuries of a bicyclist Sunday.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Cathedral City Police Dispatch received multiple emergency calls reporting a vehicle hitting a bicyclist along Date Palm and Perez Road.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was heading northbound in the designated bike lane when he was struck from behind by the 23-year-old suspect.

Officers arrived at the scene soon after where the vehicle had been stopped to find the suspect had taken off on foot.

The victim had sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where he is currently in stable conditions.

The suspect was found walking down the street one mile away from scene. Police said he provided a statement to the officers and was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center and is facing charges of felony hit-and-run resulting in injury.

No official charges have been made at this time. The Cathedral City Traffic Bureau is asking that anyone with additional information about this incident contact Traffic Sergeant Daniel Anes at (760) 202-2476 or the Cathedral City Police Department at tips@cathedralcity.gov.

