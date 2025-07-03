Three men arrested after Indio police seize illegal fireworks, guns

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Three men were arrested after Indio police officers seized illegal fireworks and firearms in the Coachella Valley, police said today.

A search warrant was served around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Second Street, in Coachella, regarding a market allegedly selling illegal fireworks to minors.

Authorities recovered "a substantial amount of illegal fireworks, a handgun and an AK-47 rifle,'' said police. The seized firearms were not legally registered.

Two men from the market were arrested.

Another man was arrested following a served search warrant regarding illegal fireworks in the Coachella Valley.

All three men, whose identities were not revealed, were booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Officers advised residents that fines up to $2,000 can be issued to people using illegal fireworks as a first time offense.

"We're committed to helping everyone enjoy the holiday safely,'' said Police Chief Brian Tully. ``By conducting proactive enforcement like last night's operation, we're working to prevent injuries, fire and crimes, so our community can celebrate responsibly.''

Anyone with information regarding illegal fireworks was urged to contact a dedicated hotline at 442-300-3104, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.