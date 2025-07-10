Twentynine Palms residents arrested for child abuse following lengthy investigation

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Two adults from Twentynine Palms arrested after being suspected of child abuse following a six-month long investigation.

34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were arrested and booked at Morongo Basin jail following a child abuse investigation that began Mid-December 2024.

On December 17, 2024 detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigation Division- Crimes Against Children Detail began their investigation for an alleged occurance of child abuse that took place on November 6, 2024.

The pair were identified as the main suspects of this case and were issued arrest warrants in violation of PC203, Mayhem and PC273a for Felony Child Endangerment.

The woman was arrested June 26 and the man was arrested July 7. No additional details about the investigation have been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Victoria Twardowski of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904 or place an anonymous call through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463)

