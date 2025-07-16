Palm Desert man arrested in connection to multiple ‘cat’ burglaries, firearm and narcotic related charges

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- A Palm Desert man was arrested in connection to multiple burglaries, firearm and narcotic related charges Tuesday evening.

Tuesday morning at approximately 7:00 a.m., deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station responded to a call reporting a residential burglary on the 44500 block of Portola Avenue in Palm Desert.

Authorities said, the residents of the house reported a 51-year-old man knocked on the door then proceeded to enter their home and steal items before fleeing the scene.

It was reported several other “cat” burglaries had taken place throughout the city, causing the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Robbery and Burglary Team (RBST) to open an investigation in which they determined the same suspect was responsible.

At 7:00 p.m. later that night, RBST, along with the City of Palm Desert District Team served the 51-year-old suspect with a warrant. During the service of the search warrant multiple items consistent with narcotic sales, suspected cocaine, several hundred vials of growth hormones and two unregistered firearms were located.

The alleged burglar was booked into Benoit Detention Center in Indio but was released Wednesday on $70,000 bail.

A court date is set for August 20th at the Indio Larsen Justice Center for the suspects arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Sanchez of the Palm Desert Station at (760) 836-1600.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RSO) reports that “cat” burglaries garner a higher level of concern for law enforcement due to higher levels of risk to victims. The RSO reminds residents to lock doors and windows even when home to help keep the city safe.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.