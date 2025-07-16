Suspect killed in officer involved shooting in Beaumont Monday

BEAUMONT, Calif (KESQ) - A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting while police were serving a search warrant Monday afternoon in Beaumont.

The shooting happened Monday just before 4 p.m. on the 800 block of West 4th Street.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, an officer from its Auto Theft Task Force served a search warrant with assistance from the Beaumont Police Department. When task force members arrived, they encountered a suspect with a firearm.

Details on what led to the shooting were not released.

After the shooting, officers immediately performed lifesaving aid, however, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, is currently conducting the investigation and urges anyone with information about the case to contact Master Investigator David Sandoval at (760)770-2236.

