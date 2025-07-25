DHS man arrested, accused of burglary and assault

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault causing great bodily harm Thursday evening.

Palm Desert Sheriff's Station says they responded to a call at approximately 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning reporting a burglary occurring on the 69500 block of Dillion Road in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs.

The victim reported the suspected man, 35, was her ex-boyfriend. She went on to report the suspect entered the home and proceeded to assault her and her boyfriend.

When authorities arrived on the scene it was reported the alleged burglar had fled the area. One victim had sustained significant injuries and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station Robbery and Burglary Suppression Team opened an investigation with the assistance of Gang Task Force-Region 1 and the Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau.

The suspect was apprehended near the 17000 block of Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs at approximately 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening, and was taken into custody without incident for burglary and assault causing great bodily injury.

The next court date for this incident is set for July 29. Anyone with additional information on the case is urged to contact Deputy Pouchoulen of the Palm Desert Station by calling (760)- 836–1600.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.