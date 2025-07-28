Car chase ends in crash and arrest in Indio

INDIO, Calif (KESQ)-- A car pursuit ending in a vehicle collision took place in Indio, early Monday morning.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RSO) reported that at approximately 8:24 a.m. Monday morning, they contacted the Indio Police Department regarding an active vehicle pursuit for a stolen vehicle on Highway 111 and Adams Street in La Quinta, traveling eastbound to the city of Indio.

At approximately 8:33 a.m., RSO claims they called for the backup from the Indio Police Department for a traffic collision involving the stolen vehicle and an uninvolved motorist at the intersection of Highway 111 and Jackson Street.

No injuries from this incident were reported and the suspect was taken into custody at the scene by RSO deputies.

The pursuit and collision are currently under investigation by the RSO with no further details being released at this time.

