Two arrested in connection to the burglary of an e-bike in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- Riverside County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to an e-bike theft that occurred early June.

Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a call at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday June 7, reporting a burglary at the 40 block of Via Del Rossi in the city of Rancho Mirage.

The victim claims on June 4, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an unknown male was caught on surveillance entering their home and stealing an electric bicycle.

The Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station Robbery and Burglary Suppression Team assumed the investigation and determined the suspect to be a 42-year-old resident of Coachella.

On Friday, July 25, at approximately 4:20 p.m. a search warrant was served at the suspects residence in the 51400 block of Ponderosa Drive in Coachella. The accused was taken into custody without incident.

A second male suspect was soon identified as another 42-year old resident of Coachella who was arrested at approximately 12:34 p.m. on Thursday, July 31. RSO reports when deputies attempted to serve the accused, he fled on an unrelated electric bicycle while discarding a bag with a loaded firearm and ammunition.

When authorities apprehended the suspect they booked him without further incident.

Both suspects were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.

The first suspect was booked in connection to aiding and abetting during the commission of a crime and grand theft and the second suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree residential burglary, conspiracy, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction, and multiple counts of committing a felony while out of custody on bail.

The investigation of this burglary is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Paull of the Palm Desert Station by calling (760)- 836–1600.

