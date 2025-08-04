Robbery suspect arrested after foot pursuit in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A felon was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle at gunpoint and robbing a person at a Palm Springs gas station, authorities said today.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Palm Springs, was arrested and booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on Sunday on suspicion of attempted carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm, parole violation and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Shortly before 5:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in the 2700 block of North Palm Canyon Drive regarding an armed robbery in progress, police said. The reporting party told authorities that a man tried to steal a vehicle.

The suspect approached a victim who was pumping gas and demanded the victim's car keys and belongings using a firearm, police said.

After entering the vehicle, the suspect was unable to operate it for unknown reasons, police said. Another person attempted to intervene and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Officers recovered a loaded unregistered firearm and found the victim's stolen property, police said.

"We commend the coordinated efforts of the officers involved, whose teamwork and persistence led to the safe apprehension of the suspect and recovery of key evidence,'' the department said in a statement.

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.