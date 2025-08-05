San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on suspicion of extortion and soliciting a bribe

HESPERIA, Calif. (KESQ)-- A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested in connection to engaging in criminal acts while on duty early Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Department in June 2024, they received a call alleging on-duty criminal acts by Cameron Romo, 27, a Rialto resident.

Romo was employed by the Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff in 2020 and was assigned to the Hesperia Station in August 2021. Following the allegation, the deputy was placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the claim was conducted by the Specialized Investigations Division.

Once the investigation was completed the station submitted the completed version to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for a decision to be made.

The District Attorney’s Office reports that on August 4, 2025, following an extensive investigation, felony charges and an arrest warrant were filed against the accused in violation of Extortion and Soliciting a Bribe.

On Tuesday, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Romo was placed on compulsory leave and was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center with a $90,000 bail.

“This is unfortunate that a Deputy Sheriff would engage in this type of behavior. I am proud of all the investigators involved in bringing this case to the District Attorney’s Office so he can be held accountable.” Sheriff Shannon Dicus.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Antonio Alcala, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904, as the investigation is still ongoing.

