CHP: Driver arrested after fleeing scene of Cabazon crash

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A driver was arrested today after fleeing on foot from the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Cabazon, authorities said.  

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Orange Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

With assistance from Riverside County sheriff's deputies, the suspect -- whose name was not released -- was taken into custody on suspicion of misdemeanor hit-and-run, the CHP said.

It was not immediately clear if the other driver was injured.   

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, the CHP said.

