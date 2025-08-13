Suspect arrested for alleged battery on elderly person in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspect was arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly person at a residence in Palm Desert, authorities said today.

Deputies responded to call shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 73000 block of Santa Rosa Way regarding a report of battery, according to Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities learned that the suspect and the victim, who "live at the location," were involved in an argument, Brito-Gonzalez said.

The suspect allegedly "became physical" with the elder, who sustained injuries and was hospitalized with stable vital signs, the department said.

The man fled the scene before deputies arrived but later returned to the area and hid inside the residence, authorities said. Deputies located him and he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of battery and elder abuse, Brito-Gonzalez said.

The identities of the two individuals were not revealed.