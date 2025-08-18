Indio DUI sweep nets one arrest, 41 citations

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio police arrested one motorist on suspicion of driving under the influence and issued 41 citations during a DUI enforcement sweep in the city, authorities said today.

The crackdown occurred Friday, and police noted that drivers convicted of a first-time DUI offense can face about $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license.

"We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road,'' the Indio Police Department said in a statement. "Driving under the influence is not only dangerous but also has major consequences."

The program was funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.