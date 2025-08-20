19-year-old Banning man charged with perpetrating deadly shooting

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A young man accused of gunning down a 19-year-old man during a dispute in Moreno Valley was charged today with murder and other offenses.

Jacob Nulen Necochea, also 19, of Banning, allegedly killed Angelo Leivas of Banning Friday.

In addition to murder, Necochea was charged with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The defendant, who is being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility, was slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 4 a.m. Friday, Necochea and Leivas were involved in an unspecified confrontation as Necochea sat in his vehicle in the 13000 block of Day Street, near Eucalyptus Avenue, less than a mile east of Interstate 215.

During hostilities, the defendant allegedly pulled a handgun and shot the victim several times, sheriff's Sgt. Alberto Loureiro said.

He alleged Necochea ``fled the location prior to deputies' arrival.''

Paramedics reached the scene minutes later and discovered Leivas gravely wounded. The young man died that morning at nearby Riverside University Medical Center.

"Deputies obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and, about an hour later, found it in Moreno Valley,'' Loureiro said. ``Deputies detained the driver (Necochea), who was the sole occupant.''

The defendant was questioned all day by Central Homicide Unit detectives, who formally arrested him at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the alleged attack.

A possible motive has not been disclosed, and there were no details regarding how the defendant and victim knew one another.

Necochea has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.