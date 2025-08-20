Felon charged with trying to sexually assault, kill woman in Whitewater

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A felon accused of trying to sexually assault and kill a woman at a Whitewater canine training facility that he broke into was charged today with attempted murder and other offenses.

Bryan Vines Burge, 54, was arrested over the weekend following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Along with attempted murder, Burge was charged with attempted rape, assault with intent to commit mayhem, burglary and sentence-enhancing allegations of using a deadly weapon during a sexual offense and during the commission of a felony, resulting in great bodily injury.

Burge, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Benoit Detention Center, was slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

According to sheriff's investigators, shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, the defendant allegedly forcibly entered the Guide Dogs of the Desert compound at 60735 Dillon Road, where canines are specially trained to serve as companion and guardian pets for the blind.

Sheriff's officials allege the defendant encountered a woman and pulled a knife on her, proceeding with an attempted sexual assault.

The victim struggled and suffered unspecified injuries during the alleged attack but was able to break free of the defendant's grasp and flee to call for help, according to investigators.

Patrol deputies converged on the location a short time later and initiated a search based on the woman's statements. They located and arrested Burge without incident on Dillon Road at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim apparently did not require hospitalization. It was unclear whether the defendant allegedly specifically burglarized the training facility to target the woman.

Court documents show he has prior convictions out of Orange County for burglary and lewd acts on a minor.