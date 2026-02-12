Suspect in September Desert Hot Springs shooting arrested

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspect in a Desert Hot Springs shooting that left one person hospitalized was arrested Thursday, police announced.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was taken into custody in Desert Hot Springs by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

He was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Police said the suspect was wanted in connection with a shooting on the evening of September 21, 2025, in the area of Palm Drive and 2nd Street. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

