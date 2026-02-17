36-year-old man killed in shooting Tuesday morning in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Police are searching for a suspect after a 36-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Dream Homes neighborhood of Cathedral City.

The shooting was reported at around 11:15 a.m. on the 30800 block of San Gabriel Circle.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Cathedral City Police Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, police determined the victim was confronted by unknown subjects in a black Dodge Durango. After being confronted, the victim exchanged words and was then shot. The vehicle fled the area south on San Gabriel Circle towards San Luis Rey.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone who may have information or have camera footage that captured the incident or possible vehicle involved, is encouraged to contact detectives. If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact Cathedral City Police Detective N. Paz at (760) 770-0383 or npaz@cathedralcity.gov or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.