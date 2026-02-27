38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grand theft

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of grand theft, authorities announced.

The theft was reported on Feb. 13 on the 32000 block of Bob Hope Drive. Deputies identified the 38-year-old, an Indio Hills resident, as being responsible for the theft of multiple items belonging to multiple victims.

The suspect was arrested Thursday on the 32000 block of Bob Hope Drive. Authorities said the suspect was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle. Deputies obtained a search warrant and recovered several stolen items from the vehicle that were later returned to their rightful owners.

Authorities said the suspect has been booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for burglary, grand theft, and a violation of probation.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Deputy Castaneda at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836–1600.