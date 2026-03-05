Man accused of gunning down Indio resident in 2021 arraigned

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 27-year-old Indio man more than four years ago pleaded not guilty today to first-degree murder and other charges.

Pedro Angel Gonzalez, 28, was arrested last month following a years-long investigation by the Indio Police Department, with assistance from the Riverside County Gang Impact Team, into the death of Joseph Espinoza Mendez.

Along with murder, Gonzalez is charged with shooting at an occupied dwelling, firearm assault, being a felon in possession of a gun and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, with an additional enhancement for perpetrating a crime while on bail.

The defendant was arraigned Thursday before Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Tucker, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for March 16 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Gonzalez is being held in lieu of $1.1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Indio police, on the afternoon of Dec. 14, 2021, the defendant allegedly targeted Mendez as he stood in his garage in the 43000 block of Nairobi Drive, just north of Liberia Place.

Sgt. Abe Plata alleged Gonzalez fired multiple rounds, mortally wounding the victim, then fled. A possible motive was not disclosed.

Witnesses called 911, and paramedics arrived minutes later, discovering Gonzalez unconscious but clinging to life. He was taken to nearby JFK Memorial Hospital, where he died hours later.

The homicide investigation initially netted few clues, but further efforts led to undisclosed evidence that prompted detectives in early February to present a case for charges against Gonzalez to the District Attorney's Office. The defendant was arrested without incident on Feb. 11 in Coachella.

Court records indicated Gonzalez at least one prior-strike felony conviction, but it wasn't listed.