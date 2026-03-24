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Crime

Suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit in Palm Springs

MGN
By
New
Published 4:02 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - An assault with a deadly weapon suspect fled from authorities in Palm Springs, prompting a vehicle pursuit that ended in the suspect's arrest today, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Robert Martinez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.  

Before they arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly had fled the area in a vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle traveling in the area of San Rafael Drive and Indian Canyon Drive and attempted to stop it, but the suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in the 1000 block of East San Rafael Drive when the vehicle came to a stop, Martinez said. The individual, who was not identified, was taken into custody without further incident and no injuries were reported.   

The investigation was ongoing.

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