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Crime

RivCo man accused of stealing over $10K worth of Legos sets, other merch

Hemet PD
By
New
Published 2:21 PM

HEMET, Calif. (KESQ) - A 36-year-old man suspected of stealing roughly $10,000 worth of Lego sets and other merchandise from local retail stores in Hemet was behind bars today.

Hugo Omar Sanchez-Sanchez was booked Wednesday on suspicion of possession of stolen property and organized retail theft, according to the Hemet Police Department.  

Bail information was not immediately available.   

Police said that large quantities of expensive Lego sets and other merchandise were repeatedly being stolen from a number of local retailers.   

They identified a suspect who was allegedly selling the stolen items at a local swap meet and revealed that the constant activity was consistent with a organized retail theft operation.  

The department's Organized Retail Theft Team, in partnership with the Southwest Cities Swat team, executed a served search warrant at a residence Wednesday in the 300 block of South Gilbert Street.

Authorities recovered about $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise, and Sanchez was arrested the same day, the department stated.   

"This operations sends a clear message that organized retail theft will not be tolerated in the city of Hemet. By recovering this stolen merchandise and returning it to our local businesses, we are not only holding offenders accountable but also helping to reduce the financial impact these crimes have on our business partners,'' Police Chief Michael Arellano said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information regarding the theft was asked to contact the department at 951-765-2400.

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