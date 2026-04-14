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Crime

Man arrested for alleged threats to Indio store employee with knife

MGN
By
New
Published 4:40 PM

INDIO, (Calif.) - A man suspected of threatening an Indio store employee with a knife was arrested today.  

Officers responded to a report of a man brandishing a knife shortly before 10:25 a.m. Tuesday at a Circle K store at Indio Boulevard and Fred Waring Drive, according to the Indio Police Department.

They learned that a man, who was not identified, attempted to harm an employee after he was asked to leave for allegedly loitering.   

The suspect fled on foot, and no one was injured.   

Officers found the man down the street from the store and he was detained without incident, police said.

The suspect was booked into the Benoit Detention Center on Tuesday on suspicion of brandishing a knife and making threats.

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