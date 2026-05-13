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Crime

Two minors arrested for alleged weapons possession

DHSPD
By
Published 1:42 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two boys accused of being gang members were arrested today for alleged illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and stolen items after multiple search warrants were executed in Desert Hot Springs.

Detectives executed search warrants at two locations at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in connection with "a string of violent crimes involving firearms involving suspected gang members," according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Authorities allegedly recovered two firearms, ammunition and unspecified stolen property. The two minors were booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on numerous charges.

"This operation had NO connection to any federal ICE activity occurring in the Desert Hot Springs area,'' police added.

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