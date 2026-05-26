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Crime

Felon arrested for alleged possession of narcotics, firearm in Desert Hot Springs

DHSPD
By
New
Published 1:10 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 35-year-old felon was behind bars today after police allegedly found and seized loaded firearms and numerous narcotics during a traffic stop in Desert Hot Springs.

The suspect was booked into Benoit Detention Center in Indio on Friday on suspicion of drugs and weapon charges, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.  

Bail information was not immediately available.   

Police said officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation Friday near Palm Drive and Ironwood Drive, when they discovered the registered owner had an active felony warrant.

The driver was taken into custody without incident. While detaining the driver, officers allegedly observed drug paraphernalia and narcotics in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

During a subsequent vehicle search, they allegedly found more than a pound of fentanyl, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, 87 Xanax pills, four loaded firearms and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.   

DHSPD shared video of the arrest on its social media pages on Monday.

The department said the driver is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

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