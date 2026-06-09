Woman arrested in 7 months after deadly hit-and run crash in Yucca Valley

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 61-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a person in a wheelchair this past November in Yucca Valley.

The crash happened on the afternoon of November 6, 2025, near the intersection of Airway Avenue and Primrose Drive. Police said the person killed in the crash, identified as Kim Hicks, 55, was crossing the roadway in her wheelchair when she and her dog were struck by a vehicle.

Hicks was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her dog was transported to a local veterinary clinic for treatment.

Authorities said Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) member, Deputy R. Quiroz Falcon, handled the investigation into the crash and credited the use of FLOCK camera technology in helping identify the suspect.

"Quiroz Falcon tirelessly investigated this matter over the following months, while pursuing numerous leads and conducting comprehensive follow-up efforts," reads a news release by the Morongo Basin FLOCK camera technology was used as a lead-generation tool that narrowed the investigative focus and accelerated the identification of the suspect vehicle involved in the fatal collision. The use of this technology provided a critical breakthrough in Quiroz Falcon's case."

The investigation continued for months, with police releasing surveillance video of a possible suspect vehicle.

Police said that based on the evidence developed during the investigation, Quiroz Falcon obtained a search warrant for a residence associated with the registered owner of the vehicle.

During the service of the warrant, deputies located the suspect vehicle, which exhibited damage consistent with evidence collected from the collision scene.

Quiroz Falcon subsequently conducted an extensive interview with the driver, identified as the 61-year-old suspect, a Yucca Valley resident. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail on Tuesday. She faces a charge of Felony Hit-and-Run Resulting in Death.

"This investigation demonstrates the effectiveness of combining traditional police work with modern public safety technology. FLOCK Safety technology provided investigators with critical leads that helped identify the suspect vehicle and ultimately aid in closure to a tragic case that had remained unsolved for months," the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station wrote.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit information through We-Tip or text "REPORT" to (844) 909-3006. Online reporting is also available at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.