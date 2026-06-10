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Crime

Two Indio women jailed in Thousand Palms assault case

MGN
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Published 1:22 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two 19-year-old Indio women were behind bars today on suspicion of assaulting two sisters inside a Thousand Palms home and attempting to drag one of the victims from the residence.   

One suspect was booked on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and vandalism, while the second suspect was booked on suspicion of burglary, kidnapping and felony battery, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Both women were booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Bail information was not immediately available.   

Deputies responded about 1:30 p.m. May 25 to a report of an assault in the 73000 block of Black Eagle Drive.   

According to the Sheriff's Department, the victim told deputies multiple suspects entered her home and assaulted her and her sister.   

Investigators said one of the suspects also attempted to drag the victim from the residence but was unsuccessful. A search of the area failed to locate the suspects.

Authorities said they later identified the two suspects in the case. One suspect was arrested Monday near the 82000 block of Avenue 42 in Indio, and the second suspect was arrested Tuesday near the 44000 block of Arabia Street in Indio.

The motive for the alleged attack was not immediately known.   

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to call 760-836-1600.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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