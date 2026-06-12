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Crime

Cathedral City man who molested two boys sentenced to 16 years but released due to time served

David H. Pio
CCPD
David H. Pio
By ,
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Published 4:32 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A Cathedral City man who molested two boys has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, however, he was released on time served, as the case dates back over a decade.

David Hadley Pio, 67, previously admitted two counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old under a pretrial agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In exchange for Pio's admissions, prosecutors agreed to drop two related felony charges against the defendant.

His case has been pending adjudication for more than a decade.

"His actual custody time combined with credits for time served totaled 16 years, so no further custody time was rendered. The defendant was released on parole and ordered to report to the nearest Parole Office," reads an email from the DA's office to News Channel 3.

Pio was originally arrested for the crime in July 2012.

In 1994, Pio was arrested on suspicion of lewd conduct, penetration with a foreign object and forced sodomy on a person under 14, but the case was later dismissed, according to a declaration in support of a search warrant by CCPD.

He reportedly worked as a local youth-sports volunteer and allowed juveniles to frequent his home, police said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Jesus Reyes

City News Service

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