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Crime

Suspects arrested after alleged $2,000 retail theft spree in Cabazon

MGN
By
New
Published 5:45 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) – Three suspects are under investigation in connection to an organized retail theft in Cabazon on Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said the theft took place on the 48000 block of Seminole Drive and was reported to the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station following the suspects leaving a store with approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise. 

Through coordinated efforts from the Cabazon Station Patrol deputies, the Cabazon Special Enforcement Team, and security personnel, the three suspects were detained and investigated. 

Following the investigation the alleged robbers were estimated to have stolen over approximately $2,000 worth of items across several different stores in the area. 

All three suspects are residents from Chula Vista and were arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility for organized retail theft, multiple counts of theft with prior convictions, and conspiracy to commit a crime. No further details have been released at this time. 

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is urged to contact Deputy Rael at the Cabazon Sheriff's Station at (951) 922-7100. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information. 

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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