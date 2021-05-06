Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena discuss launch of Caliwater in Joshua Tree

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Here in the desert, we're surrounded by cacti, but did you know there are health benefits to drinking cactus water?

Actress Vanessa Hudgens and her business partner Oliver Trevena recently launched their own organic beverage-company in Joshua Tree and they're donating some of the profits to No Kid Hungry, with five cents of each can going to the non-profit up to a million.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with them about Caliwater.