Palm Springs International Film Festival will go on despite awards gala cancelation

The Palm Springs International Film Awards has been canceled by event organizers but the festival itself is still on.

The screening portion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place from January 7 through January 17, 2022. Proof of vaccination and the wearing of a mask will be required.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the festival's artistic director, Lili Rodriguez about the cancelation of the awards gala and what the screenings will look like next month.